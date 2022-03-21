$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
SLT CD Player, Satellite Radio, Big Horn Package
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
93,335KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8910343
- Stock #: 21-211B
- VIN: 1C6RD7LT1CS132095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,335 KM
Vehicle Description
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Split Folder Rear Seats
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
