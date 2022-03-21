Menu
2012 RAM 1500

93,335 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

SLT CD Player, Satellite Radio, Big Horn Package

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

93,335KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8910343
  • Stock #: 21-211B
  • VIN: 1C6RD7LT1CS132095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,335 KM

Vehicle Description

CD Player, Satellite Radio, Big Horn Package, Auxiliary Audio Port, AM/FM Radio, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, HD Transmission Oil Cooler, 4WD, HD Engine Cooling, 7-Pin Wiring Harness, HD Front Shock Absorbers, Front & Rear Stabilizer Bar, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Child Safety Door Locks, Tire Pressure Monitor W/ Display, Dual Note Horn, Tilt Steering Column, Instrument Cluster w/ Display Screen, Temp & Compass Gauge, Trip Computer, Speed Control, Power Accessory Delay, Sentry Key Theft Deterrent System, Air Conditioning, Assist Handles, Rear Under Seat Storage Compartment, Storage Tray, Tire Carrier Winch, Auto Headlamps, Tinted Windows, Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers, Cargo Lamp,

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Split Folder Rear Seats
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

