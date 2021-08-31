Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

79,802 KM

Details

+ tax & licensing
Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

WT Bluetooth, LS Package, Stability Control

Location

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

79,802KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8040598
  • Stock #: 22-001A
  • VIN: 1GCNKPEA6DZ138749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 22-001A
  • Mileage 79,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, LS Package, Stability Control,40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Climate Control, Locking Rear Differential, Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Transmission Fluid Cooler, 4.8L V8 Engine, 4-SPeed Automatic Transmission, Skid Plate Package, Chromed Wheel Centre Caps, 17" Chrome Wheels, Chrome Surround Grille With Chrome Mesh, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input Jack, OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Front Recovery Hooks, Canadian Base Equipment, H.D. Trailering Equipment, Handling/Trailering Suspension.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Steering
Block Heater
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Remote Entry
4x4
ON-STAR
4 Speed Automatic
Power Gas Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

