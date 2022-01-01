Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

CVP/SE Plus UConnect 4.3" Touch Screen, Audio Jack Input, Power Heated Mirrors

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8079523
  • Stock #: N-001A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB1DT656737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2.4L 4cyl Engine, 4-Speed Automatic Transmission, Electronic Stability Control, Active Head Restraints, Advanced Multistage Front Airbags, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring Sensor, Remote Keyless Entry, Child Seat Anchor System, Brake Assist, Speed Control, Traction Control, Trailer Sway Damping, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Power Locks, Keyless Enter N' Go w/Passive Entry, 6 Speakers, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, UConnect 4.3" Touch Screen, CD/MP3 Player, Remote USB Port, Second-Row 40/60 Seat, Rear Reclining/Fold Flat Seat, Air Conditioning With Dual Zone Temperature Control, Premium Instrument Cluster With Display, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Driver Height Adjuster Seat, Driver and Passenger Lower LED Lamps, Power Windows with Driver's One-Touch-Down Feature, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Air Filtering, Instrument Cluster With Tachometer, 12-Volt DC Front and Rear Power Outlets, Illuminated Cupholders, Power Heated Mirrors, Halogen Quad Headlamps, Sentry Key Theft Deterrent System, 17" Aluminum Wheels, Performance Steering, Rear Window Defroster.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
4 Speed Automatic

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

