2013 Ford Flex

112,633 KM

$15,298

+ tax & licensing
Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

SEL Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera

Location

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

112,633KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5723151
  • Stock #: 20-144A
  • VIN: 2FMHK6C88DBD22824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,633 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cloth Seats, 7 Passenger Seating, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Sunroof, Home Remote Link, Tri-Zone Air Conditioning, Power Liftgate, AM/FM Radio, Satellite Radio, CD Player, USB Port, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Reverse Sensing System, Sto-N-Go Rear Seating, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Front Floor Console Storage Bin, Cruise Control, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, 12V Power Outlets.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

