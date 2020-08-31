2013 Ford Flex

+ taxes & licensing
888-309-8162
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
+ taxes & licensing
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cloth Seats, 7 Passenger Seating, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Sunroof, Home Remote Link, Tri-Zone Air Conditioning, Power Liftgate, AM/FM Radio, Satellite Radio, CD Player, USB Port, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Reverse Sensing System, Sto-N-Go Rear Seating, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Front Floor Console Storage Bin, Cruise Control, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, 12V Power Outlets.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0