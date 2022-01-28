2014 Chevrolet Traverse

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 1 4 , 5 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8169523

8169523 Stock #: N-003A

N-003A VIN: 1GNKVGKDXEJ363398

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 214,576 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Remote Starter Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort rear air Additional Features AWD ON-STAR Reverse Park Assist 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.