$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Chapman Motors Ltd.
888-309-8162
2014 Chevrolet Traverse
2014 Chevrolet Traverse
1LT Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
214,576KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8169523
- Stock #: N-003A
- VIN: 1GNKVGKDXEJ363398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 214,576 KM
Vehicle Description
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear air
AWD
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0