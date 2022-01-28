Menu
2014 Chevrolet Traverse

214,576 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Traverse

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

214,576KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8169523
  • Stock #: N-003A
  • VIN: 1GNKVGKDXEJ363398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,576 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera, 7-Passenger Seating W/2nd Row Smart Slide Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Climate Control, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, 20" Aluminum Wheels, Universal Home Remote, Rear Spoiler, Front Fog Lamps, Satellite Radio, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Universal Home Remote, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist, MyLink Color Touch Radio, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trailering Package, 3.6L V6 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Canadian Base Equipment.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear air
AWD
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

