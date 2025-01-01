$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,250KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTV2UEC4EZ407302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # TT-018B
- Mileage 94,250 KM
Vehicle Description
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2014 GMC Sierra 1500