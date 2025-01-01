Menu
<p><span style=font-size:14px><strong><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</span></strong></span></p>

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

94,250 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

12872840

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

Used
94,250KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTV2UEC4EZ407302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # TT-018B
  • Mileage 94,250 KM

Vehicle Description

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

