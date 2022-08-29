2015 Chevrolet Equinox

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 8 1 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9323377

9323377 Stock #: 22-160B

22-160B VIN: 2GNALBEK7F6370564

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 22-160B

Mileage 102,816 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.