2015 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT
102,816KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
