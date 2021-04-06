Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Impala

83,743 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Impala

2015 Chevrolet Impala

2LT Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Impala

2LT Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,743KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6847613
  • Stock #: M-024A
  • VIN: 2G1125S37F9293308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M-024A
  • Mileage 83,743 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Power Driver And Passenger Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Dual Zone Climate Control, Auto-Dimming ISSRV Mirror, Power Heated Mirrors, 3.6L DOHC V6 Engine With FlexFuel Capability, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Advanced Safety Package, 18" Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, OnStar, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Side Blind Zone Alert, Universal Home Remote, Tire Pressure Monitor, AM/FM Radio, Color Touch Screen Radio With MyLink, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, OnStar 4G LTE WI-FI Hotspot, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Canadian Base Equipment.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

2015 Chevrolet Impal...
 83,743 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Malib...
 198,486 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 61,648 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory