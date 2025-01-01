Menu
2015 Chevrolet Malibu

254,599 KM

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT Rear Vision Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT Rear Vision Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

Used
254,599KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G11C5SL8FF210425

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 254,599 KM

Rear Vision Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth, 5 Passenger Seating, Front Bucket Seats with Cloth/Leatherette Seats, Jet Black Interior, Power Driver Seat, Cargo Net, 4-Way Power Driver Lumbar, Remote Keyless Entry, Ecotec 2.5L 4cyl Engine, 6-Spd Automatic Transmission, Sun and Convenience Package, Power Sunroof, Auto Dimming ISRV Mirror, Universal Home Remote, 8-way Power Driver Seat, Spare Tire, Satellite Radio, Manual Air Conditioning, Butte Red Metallic Exterior, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, OnStar, Chevy MyLink, AM/FM Radio with 7" Colour Touchscreen, USB Port, CD and MP3 Playback, Tire Pressure Monitor, 6 Speaker System, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Canadian Base Equipment.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Exterior

Sunroof

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

2015 Chevrolet Malibu