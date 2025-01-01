Menu
Heated Front Seats, Bose Speaker System, Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, 18 Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels, Jet Black Interior, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, Front Bucket Leatherette Seats, Cargo Mat, Air Conditioning, Oil Pan Heater, 1.4L 4cyl Turbocharged Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lamps, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Chevy MyLink, AM/FM Radio, 7 Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Bose 6 Speaker Audio System, Express Open Sunroof, Auto-Dimming ISRV Mirror, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Cargo Cover, AWD, Black Granite Metallic, Cruise Control, USB Port, Splash Guards, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment. Price Includes Dealer Fee. Price Excludes PST & GST. Financing Options Available, Call For More Details. *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

2015 Chevrolet Trax

144,582 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Trax

LTZ Heated Front Seats, Bose Speaker System, Remote Start

12681003

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LTZ Heated Front Seats, Bose Speaker System, Remote Start

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,582KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNCJTSB5FL225768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TT-014A
  • Mileage 144,582 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats, Bose Speaker System, Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, 18" Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels, Jet Black Interior, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, Front Bucket Leatherette Seats, Cargo Mat, Air Conditioning, Oil Pan Heater, 1.4L 4cyl Turbocharged Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lamps, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Chevy MyLink, AM/FM Radio, 7" Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Bose 6 Speaker Audio System, Express Open Sunroof, Auto-Dimming ISRV Mirror, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Cargo Cover, AWD, Black Granite Metallic, Cruise Control, USB Port, Splash Guards, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

2015 Chevrolet Trax