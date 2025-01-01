$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LTZ Heated Front Seats, Bose Speaker System, Remote Start
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
Used
144,582KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNCJTSB5FL225768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TT-014A
- Mileage 144,582 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Front Seats, Bose Speaker System, Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, 18" Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels, Jet Black Interior, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, Front Bucket Leatherette Seats, Cargo Mat, Air Conditioning, Oil Pan Heater, 1.4L 4cyl Turbocharged Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lamps, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Chevy MyLink, AM/FM Radio, 7" Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Bose 6 Speaker Audio System, Express Open Sunroof, Auto-Dimming ISRV Mirror, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Cargo Cover, AWD, Black Granite Metallic, Cruise Control, USB Port, Splash Guards, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic
