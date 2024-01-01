Menu
Account
Sign In
Remote Start, Heated Front Seats, Satellite Radio, Velvet Red Pearl Exterior, Black Interior, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Child Seat Anchor System-LATCH Ready, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, Three Rear Seat Head Restraints, Security Alarm, Automatic Headlamps, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Enter N Go, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, Power Front Windows, Air Conditioning w/ Micron Filter, 8-Way Power Drivers Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, 6-Way Manual Passenger Seat Adjust, Overhead Console w/ Sunglass Holder, Full Length Floor Console W/ Storage, Ambient LED Interior Lighting, Uconnect 8.4A Touchscreen, AM/FM Radio, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Hands-Free Communication with Bluetooth Streaming, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 60/40 Rear Seat w/ Trunk Pass-Thru, 17x7.5 Tech Silver Aluminum Wheels, Active Grille Shutters, Power Heated Mirrors, Bi-Function Halogen Projector Headlamps w/ LEDs, Fog Lamps, LED Tail Lamps, Hidden Exhaust, Parkview Rear Back-Up Camera, Remote Start System, Auto Dim Rearview Mirror W/ Microphone, Heated Steering Wheel. Price Includes Dealer Fee. Price Excludes PST & GST. Financing Options Available, Call For More Details. <p><span style=font-size:14px><strong><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</span></strong></span></p>

2015 Chrysler 200

38,080 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited Remote Start, Heated Front Seats, Satellite Radio

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited Remote Start, Heated Front Seats, Satellite Radio

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

  1. 11512932
  2. 11512932
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,080KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3CCCAB4FN727289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,080 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Heated Front Seats, Satellite Radio, Velvet Red Pearl Exterior, Black Interior, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Child Seat Anchor System-LATCH Ready, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, Three Rear Seat Head Restraints, Security Alarm, Automatic Headlamps, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Enter 'N Go, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, Power Front Windows, Air Conditioning w/ Micron Filter, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, 6-Way Manual Passenger Seat Adjust, Overhead Console w/ Sunglass Holder, Full Length Floor Console W/ Storage, Ambient LED Interior Lighting, Uconnect 8.4A Touchscreen, AM/FM Radio, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Hands-Free Communication with Bluetooth Streaming, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 60/40 Rear Seat w/ Trunk Pass-Thru, 17x7.5" Tech Silver Aluminum Wheels, Active Grille Shutters, Power Heated Mirrors, Bi-Function Halogen Projector Headlamps w/ LED's, Fog Lamps, LED Tail Lamps, Hidden Exhaust, Parkview Rear Back-Up Camera, Remote Start System, Auto Dim Rearview Mirror W/ Microphone, Heated Steering Wheel.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Remote Start, Bluetooth, CD/MP3 Player for sale in Killarney, MB
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Remote Start, Bluetooth, CD/MP3 Player 118,126 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain SLE HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate for sale in Killarney, MB
2022 GMC Terrain SLE HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate 53,213 KM $31,798 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport SE Reverse Camera System, Navigation, Power Moonroof for sale in Killarney, MB
2019 Ford EcoSport SE Reverse Camera System, Navigation, Power Moonroof 97,667 KM $17,298 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler 200