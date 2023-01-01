Menu
Account
Sign In
Summer & Winter Tires/Rims, Rear Vision Camera, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, CD/MP3 Player, AM/FM Radio, Air Conditioning, Auxiliary Audio Port, USB Port, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, 2.0L 4cyl Engine, Transmission W/ Driver Selectable Mode, Front-Wheel Drive, Maintenance Free Battery W/ Run Down Protection, 150 Amp Alternator, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers, Front and Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Electric Power Assist Steering, Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/ Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Strut Front Suspension W/ Coil Springs, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/ Coil Springs, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes W/ 4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake, Limited Slip Differential, 60-40 Folding Split Bench Rear Seat, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Front & Rear Cupholders, Compass, Cruise Control W/ Steering Wheel Controls, Manual Air Conditioning, Day-Night Rearview Mirror, Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/ Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Cargo Net, Cargo Space Lights, Driver Information Center, Outside Temp Gauge, Front Center Armrest w/Storage and Rear Center Armrest, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, SecuriLock Anti-Theft Ignition Immobilizer, 4 12V DC Power Outlets, Air Filtration, 18 Aluminum Wheels, Steel Spare Wheel, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, LED Brakelights. Price Includes Dealer Fee. Price Excludes PST & GST. Financing Options Available, Call For More Details. <p><span style=font-size:14px><strong><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</span></strong></span></p>

2015 Ford Edge

106,416 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Edge

SE Summer & Winter Tires/Rims, Rear Vision Camera, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Edge

SE Summer & Winter Tires/Rims, Rear Vision Camera, Bluetooth

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
106,416KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMTK3G99FBB82135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,416 KM

Vehicle Description

Summer & Winter Tires/Rims, Rear Vision Camera, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, CD/MP3 Player, AM/FM Radio, Air Conditioning, Auxiliary Audio Port, USB Port, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, 2.0L 4cyl Engine, Transmission W/ Driver Selectable Mode, Front-Wheel Drive, Maintenance Free Battery W/ Run Down Protection, 150 Amp Alternator, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers, Front and Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Electric Power Assist Steering, Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/ Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Strut Front Suspension W/ Coil Springs, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/ Coil Springs, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes W/ 4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake, Limited Slip Differential, 60-40 Folding Split Bench Rear Seat, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Front & Rear Cupholders, Compass, Cruise Control W/ Steering Wheel Controls, Manual Air Conditioning, Day-Night Rearview Mirror, Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/ Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Cargo Net, Cargo Space Lights, Driver Information Center, Outside Temp Gauge, Front Center Armrest w/Storage and Rear Center Armrest, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, SecuriLock Anti-Theft Ignition Immobilizer, 4 12V DC Power Outlets, Air Filtration, 18" Aluminum Wheels, Steel Spare Wheel, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, LED Brakelights.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

Used 2017 Buick Encore Essence Winter & Summer Tires, Remote Start, Heated Front Seats for sale in Killarney, MB
2017 Buick Encore Essence Winter & Summer Tires, Remote Start, Heated Front Seats 137,525 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Heated Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Rear Vision Camera for sale in Killarney, MB
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Heated Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Rear Vision Camera 115,642 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Buick Encore Leather Power Sunroof, Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera for sale in Killarney, MB
2015 Buick Encore Leather Power Sunroof, Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera 135,239 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Edge