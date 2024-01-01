Menu
Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Bose Speaker System, Quicksilver Metallic Exterior, Ebony Interior, Tri-Zone Auto Climate Control, Leather Appointed Seating, 19 Aluminum Wheels, Front Fog Lamps, 7 Passenger Seating W/ 2nd Row Smart Slide Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Front Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Auto-Dimming ISRV Mirror, OnStar 2G Equipped, Rear Spoiler, Front Fog Lamps, Satellite Radio, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Onstar Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Universal Home Remote, Colour Touch Navigation System, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 2nd Row Seat Audio Controls, Rear Vision Camera, Roof Side Rails, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, 3.6L V6 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Trailering Package, Moulded Splash Guards, Canadian Base Equipment. Price Includes Dealer Fee. Price Excludes PST & GST. Financing Options Available, Call For More Details. *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

2015 GMC Acadia

170,505 KM

$18,298

+ tax & licensing
SLT1 Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Bose Speaker System

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$18,298

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,505KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKVRKD2FJ363972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,505 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Bose Speaker System, Quicksilver Metallic Exterior, Ebony Interior, Tri-Zone Auto Climate Control, Leather Appointed Seating, 19" Aluminum Wheels, Front Fog Lamps, 7 Passenger Seating W/ 2nd Row Smart Slide Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Front Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Auto-Dimming ISRV Mirror, OnStar 2G Equipped, Rear Spoiler, Front Fog Lamps, Satellite Radio, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Onstar Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Universal Home Remote, Colour Touch Navigation System, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 2nd Row Seat Audio Controls, Rear Vision Camera, Roof Side Rails, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, 3.6L V6 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Trailering Package, Moulded Splash Guards, Canadian Base Equipment.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

