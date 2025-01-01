$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Heated Front Seats, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Start
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,633KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2UEC0FG180347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,633 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Front Seats, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Start, Power Windows, Tailgate Lock, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Leather Appointed Front Split Bench Seat, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear Window Defogger, Automatic Climate Control, Upper Cargo Tie Downs, Power Outside Mirrors, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Intellilink 8" Colour Touchscreen, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Kodiak Edition, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Spare Tire, Tire Carrier Lock, Front Fog Lamps, Single-Slot CD Player, SiriusXM Radio, OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Universal Home Remote, 18" Bright Mach. Aluminum Wheels, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Front Recovery Hooks, OnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, 110V AC Power Outlet, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Ecotec3 5.3L V8 Engine, Canadian Base Equipment, Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package, Trailering Package.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
Dual Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
short box
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic
