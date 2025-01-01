Menu
Account
Sign In
Heated Front Seats, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Start, Power Windows, Tailgate Lock, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Leather Appointed Front Split Bench Seat, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear Window Defogger, Automatic Climate Control, Upper Cargo Tie Downs, Power Outside Mirrors, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Intellilink 8 Colour Touchscreen, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Kodiak Edition, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Spare Tire, Tire Carrier Lock, Front Fog Lamps, Single-Slot CD Player, SiriusXM Radio, OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Universal Home Remote, 18 Bright Mach. Aluminum Wheels, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Front Recovery Hooks, OnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, 110V AC Power Outlet, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Ecotec3 5.3L V8 Engine, Canadian Base Equipment, Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package, Trailering Package. Price Includes Dealer Fee. Price Excludes PST & GST. Financing Options Available, Call For More Details. <p><span style=font-size:14px><strong><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</span></strong></span></p>

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

162,633 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Heated Front Seats, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle
12476077

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Heated Front Seats, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Start

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

  1. 12476077
  2. 12476077
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,633KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2UEC0FG180347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,633 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Start, Power Windows, Tailgate Lock, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Leather Appointed Front Split Bench Seat, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear Window Defogger, Automatic Climate Control, Upper Cargo Tie Downs, Power Outside Mirrors, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Intellilink 8" Colour Touchscreen, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Kodiak Edition, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Spare Tire, Tire Carrier Lock, Front Fog Lamps, Single-Slot CD Player, SiriusXM Radio, OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Universal Home Remote, 18" Bright Mach. Aluminum Wheels, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Front Recovery Hooks, OnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, 110V AC Power Outlet, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Ecotec3 5.3L V8 Engine, Canadian Base Equipment, Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package, Trailering Package.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

short box
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS Rally Sport Package, Head-Up Display, Convertible Top Tonneau Cover for sale in Killarney, MB
2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS Rally Sport Package, Head-Up Display, Convertible Top Tonneau Cover 86,028 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera for sale in Killarney, MB
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera 57,460 KM $43,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Heated Seats, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, New Tires for sale in Killarney, MB
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Heated Seats, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, New Tires 85,931 KM $47,798 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

2015 GMC Sierra 1500