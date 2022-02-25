Menu
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

115,416 KM

$26,798

+ tax & licensing
Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

LT Remote Start, Tonneau Cover, Rear Vision Camera

Location

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

115,416KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8453436
  • Stock #: N-013A
  • VIN: 1GCHTCEA8G1276296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,416 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Tonneau Cover, Rear Vision Camera, Sliding Rear Window, Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Rear Window Defogger, Climate, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Telescopic Steering Wheel, 17" Aluminum Wheels, Front Fog Lamps, Satellite Radio, OnStar, Front Recovery Hooks, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auto Locking Rear Differential, 8" Color Touchscreen, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, Canadian Base Equipment.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

