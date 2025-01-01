$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
Used
166,502KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKRECXGG130392
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 26-067A
- Mileage 166,502 KM
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
