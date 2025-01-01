Menu
Account
Sign In
Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Remote Start, Jet Black/Dark Titanium Interior, Front Bucket Seats w/ Premium Cloth, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, 1.4L 4cyl Turbocharged Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, 15 Aluminum Wheels, Rear Spoiler, SiriusXM Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, OnStar, Chevy MyLink, AM/FM Radio, 7 Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Rear Window Defogger, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Nightfall Grey Metallic Exterior, Cruise Control, Oil Pan Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor, 6 Speaker System, USB Ports, OnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment. Price Includes Dealer Fee. Price Excludes PST & GST. Financing Options Available, Call For More Details. <p><span style=font-size:14px><strong><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</span></strong></span></p>

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle
12476074

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Remote Start

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

  1. 12476074
  2. 12476074
  3. 12476074
  4. 12476074
  5. 12476074
  6. 12476074
  7. 12476074
  8. 12476074
  9. 12476074
  10. 12476074
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1JC6SB3G4169289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Remote Start, Jet Black/Dark Titanium Interior, Front Bucket Seats w/ Premium Cloth, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, 1.4L 4cyl Turbocharged Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, 15" Aluminum Wheels, Rear Spoiler, SiriusXM Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, OnStar, Chevy MyLink, AM/FM Radio, 7" Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Rear Window Defogger, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Nightfall Grey Metallic Exterior, Cruise Control, Oil Pan Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor, 6 Speaker System, USB Ports, OnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS Rally Sport Package, Head-Up Display, Convertible Top Tonneau Cover for sale in Killarney, MB
2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS Rally Sport Package, Head-Up Display, Convertible Top Tonneau Cover 86,028 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera for sale in Killarney, MB
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera 57,460 KM $43,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Heated Seats, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, New Tires for sale in Killarney, MB
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Heated Seats, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, New Tires 85,931 KM $47,798 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

2016 Chevrolet Sonic