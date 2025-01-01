$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Chevrolet Sonic
LT Auto Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Remote Start
2016 Chevrolet Sonic
LT Auto Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Remote Start
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1JC6SB3G4169289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Remote Start, Jet Black/Dark Titanium Interior, Front Bucket Seats w/ Premium Cloth, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, 1.4L 4cyl Turbocharged Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, 15" Aluminum Wheels, Rear Spoiler, SiriusXM Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, OnStar, Chevy MyLink, AM/FM Radio, 7" Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Rear Window Defogger, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Nightfall Grey Metallic Exterior, Cruise Control, Oil Pan Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor, 6 Speaker System, USB Ports, OnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.
2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS Rally Sport Package, Head-Up Display, Convertible Top Tonneau Cover 86,028 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera 57,460 KM $43,500 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Heated Seats, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, New Tires 85,931 KM $47,798 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Chapman Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
Call Dealer
888-309-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Chapman Motors Ltd.
888-309-8162
2016 Chevrolet Sonic