2016 Chevrolet Traverse

143,565 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

2LT

Location

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

143,565KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10256991
  • Stock #: 24-009A
  • VIN: 1GNKVHKD3GJ296362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-009A
  • Mileage 143,565 KM

Vehicle Description

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

888-309-XXXX

