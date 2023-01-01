2016 Chevrolet Trax

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 0 , 3 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10272207

10272207 Stock #: 24-008A

24-008A VIN: 3GNCJPSB3GL118954

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Purple

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 110,380 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.