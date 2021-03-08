2016 GMC Sierra 2500...

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning rear air Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Block Heater Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Exterior tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Additional Features Premium Audio 4x4 ON-STAR Power Gas Pedal 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.