2016 GMC Sierra 2500

106,943 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

HD SLT Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

106,943KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6665189
  • Stock #: 21-071A
  • VIN: 1GT12TEG5GF290457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera, Power Windows, Remote Locking Tailgate, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Locks, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear Window Defogger, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Spray-On Bedliner, Automatic Climate Control, Auto-Dimming ISRV Mirror, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, All-Terrain Package, 110V AC Power Outlet, Vortec 6.0L Flex Fuel V8 Engine, Telescopic Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, Front Fog Lamps, Single Slot CD Player, Satellite Radio, Front & Rear Park Assist, OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Universal Home Remote, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bose Speaker System, Heated Steering Wheel, Front Recovery Hooks, 8" Color Touch Screen, Power Adjustable Pedals, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Wireless Charging, 4G LTE WI-FI Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment, Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package, H.D. Trailering Package.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
4x4
ON-STAR
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

