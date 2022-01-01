Menu
2016 RAM 1500

128,153 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SLT Bluetooth, 6 Passenger Seating, Uconnect 5" Touchscreen

2016 RAM 1500

SLT Bluetooth, 6 Passenger Seating, Uconnect 5" Touchscreen

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

128,153KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8079520
  Stock #: N-002A
  VIN: 1C6RR7GT4GS109007

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 128,153 KM

Vehicle Description

40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, 5.7L V8 Engine, 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto. Transmission, 4-Wheel Disc Anti-Lock Brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Front & Rear Stabilizer Bar, Front & Rear Heavy Duty Shock Absorbers, Remote Keyless Entry, Sentry Key Antitheft Engine Immobilizer, Locking Tailgate, Quad-Lens Halogen Headlamps, 4-Pin Wiring Harness, Engine Block Heater, 730-Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Folding Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Rear Power Sliding Window, Tilt Steering Column, Manual Adjust Seats, Overhead Console, Traveler/Mini Trip Computer, Temperature and Compass Gauge, UConnect 5" Touchscreen, 6 Speakers, Satellite Radio, Hands-Free Communication with Bluetooth Streaming, Rearview Mirror with Microphone, Remote USB Port, 17" Aluminum Wheels, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Locking Lug Nuts.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Bluetooth
Remote Entry
MODULAR SEATING
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

