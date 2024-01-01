2017 Audi Q7

Menu
Account
Sign In
Heated/Ventilated Seats, Navigation, Surround Vision Back-Up Camera, Power Heated Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors, Power Seats, Power Liftgate, Dual Panel Moonroof, Power Windows, USB Port, Auxiliary Audio Port, 3.0L 6cyl Engine, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Full Time AWD, Engine Oil Cooler, Regenerative 180 Amp Alternator, Towing Equipment - Trailer Sway Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Front and Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/ Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Permanent Locking Hubs, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ 4-Wheel ABS, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Electric Parking Brake, Parktonic Front and Rear Park Sensors, Collision Warning-Front, Aerial View Camera System, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Left & Right Side Camera, Front Camera, Rear Camera, 4-Way Power Lumbar Seats, Driver Seat & Mirror Memory, 35-30-35 Folding Split Bench Heated Middle Seats, Telescopic Steering Wheel, 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seats, Power Fold/Recline Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Compass, HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter, Cruise Control, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Full Floor Console w/ Covered Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets, Front and Rear Map Lights, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Driver Information Centre, Outside Temp Gauge, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Air Filtration, Tire Mobility Kit, Express Open/Close Sliding and Tilting Glass 1st and 2nd Row Sunroof W/ Power Sunshade, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/ Heated Jets, Roof Rack Rails Only, Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/ Washer, LED Brakelights. S Line, Keyless Entry. Price Includes Dealer Fee. Price Excludes PST & GST. Financing Options Available, Call For More Details. <p><span style=font-size:14px><strong><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</span></strong></span></p>

2017 Audi Q7

116,128 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv Heated/Ventilated Seats, Navigation, Surround Vision Back-Up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv Heated/Ventilated Seats, Navigation, Surround Vision Back-Up Camera

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

  1. 11387336
  2. 11387336
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,128KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1MAAF71HD053698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-174A
  • Mileage 116,128 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated/Ventilated Seats, Navigation, Surround Vision Back-Up Camera, Power Heated Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors, Power Seats, Power Liftgate, Dual Panel Moonroof, Power Windows, USB Port, Auxiliary Audio Port, 3.0L 6cyl Engine, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Full Time AWD, Engine Oil Cooler, Regenerative 180 Amp Alternator, Towing Equipment - Trailer Sway Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Front and Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/ Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Permanent Locking Hubs, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ 4-Wheel ABS, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Electric Parking Brake, Parktonic Front and Rear Park Sensors, Collision Warning-Front, Aerial View Camera System, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Left & Right Side Camera, Front Camera, Rear Camera, 4-Way Power Lumbar Seats, Driver Seat & Mirror Memory, 35-30-35 Folding Split Bench Heated Middle Seats, Telescopic Steering Wheel, 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seats, Power Fold/Recline Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Compass, HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter, Cruise Control, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Full Floor Console w/ Covered Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets, Front and Rear Map Lights, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Driver Information Centre, Outside Temp Gauge, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Air Filtration, Tire Mobility Kit, Express Open/Close Sliding and Tilting Glass 1st and 2nd Row Sunroof W/ Power Sunshade, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/ Heated Jets, Roof Rack Rails Only, Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/ Washer, LED Brakelights. S Line, Keyless Entry.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING
Ventilated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Roof Rails

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

Used 2023 Buick Enclave Premium for sale in Killarney, MB
2023 Buick Enclave Premium 45,778 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Killarney, MB
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 63,294 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Terrain Denali Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera, Pioneer Speaker System for sale in Killarney, MB
2017 GMC Terrain Denali Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera, Pioneer Speaker System 28,628 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Contact Seller
2017 Audi Q7