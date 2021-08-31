Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

38,191 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

LT AUTO

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,191KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8019432
  • Stock #: 21-219A
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM1HS531826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21-219A
  • Mileage 38,191 KM

Vehicle Description

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

