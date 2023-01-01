2017 Chevrolet Cruze

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 6 6 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9836957

9836957 Stock #: N-044A

N-044A VIN: 3G1BE5SM2HS544472

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # N-044A

Mileage 103,667 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.