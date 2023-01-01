Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

103,667 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

103,667KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9836957
  • Stock #: N-044A
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM2HS544472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # N-044A
  • Mileage 103,667 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

