2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
Location
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
103,667KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9836957
- Stock #: N-044A
- VIN: 3G1BE5SM2HS544472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 103,667 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0