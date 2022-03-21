Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

78,257 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Malibu

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

  1. 8934631
  2. 8934631
  3. 8934631
  4. 8934631
  5. 8934631
  6. 8934631
  7. 8934631
  8. 8934631
  9. 8934631
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,257KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8934631
  • Stock #: 22-067A
  • VIN: 1G1ZE5ST3HF238715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22-067A
  • Mileage 78,257 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

2008 Jeep Liberty Sp...
 156,898 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA5 GS...
 116,889 KM
$9,798 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 82,626 KM
$46,298 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory