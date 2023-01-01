Menu
2017 Chevrolet Traverse

84,112 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Remote Start

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Remote Start

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,112KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9722962
  • Stock #: 23-059B
  • VIN: 1GNKVGKD2HJ146304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,112 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Remote Start, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lamps, 7-Passenger Seating W/ 2nd Row Smart Slide Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Climate Control, Engine Block Heater, Interior Protection Package, True North Edition, 20" Aluminum Wheels, Universal Home Remote, Rear Spoiler, Front Fog Lamps, Satellite Radio, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, OnStar, Universal Home Remote, MyLink Color Touch Radio, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trailering Package, Cruise Control, 3.6L V6 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

AWD
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-XXXX

888-309-8162

