2017 Chevrolet Traverse

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 1 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9722962

9722962 Stock #: 23-059B

23-059B VIN: 1GNKVGKD2HJ146304

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 84,112 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Remote Starter Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort rear air Additional Features AWD ON-STAR Reverse Park Assist 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.