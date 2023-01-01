$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
165,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10256994
- Stock #: P-033A
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD8HUB69889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 165,299 KM
Vehicle Description
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0