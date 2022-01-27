Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

74,672 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

74,672KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8157337
  • Stock #: 21-228A
  • VIN: 1GTV2MEC1HZ400411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,672 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera, Power Windows, Remote Locking Tailgate, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Body Side Mouldings, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear Window Defogger, Automatic Climate Control, Upper Cargo Tie Downs, Power Outside Mirrors, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Intellilink 8" Color Touchscreen, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Kodiak Edition, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, 17" Aluminum Wheels, Tire Carrier Lock, LED Front Fog Lamps, HID Headlamps, Teen Driver, Single-Slot CD Player, Satellite Radio, OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Universal Home Remote, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Front Recovery Hooks, Chrome Bumper W/ Cornersteps, OnStar 4G LTE WI-FI Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment, Trailering Package, 110V AC Power Outlet, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Ecotec3 5.3L V8 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tubular Assist Steps.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

