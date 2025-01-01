Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size:14px><strong><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</span></strong></span></p>

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

420,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
12296847

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
420,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM7J7220065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # K-021A
  • Mileage 420,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO for sale in Killarney, MB
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO 420,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LTZ Heated Front Seats, Bose Speaker System, Remote Start for sale in Killarney, MB
2015 Chevrolet Trax LTZ Heated Front Seats, Bose Speaker System, Remote Start 143,608 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Start for sale in Killarney, MB
2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Start 241,594 KM $9,798 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze