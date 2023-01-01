$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
160,315KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXTEX8J6185129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24-062A
- Mileage 160,315 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
