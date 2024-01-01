Menu
<p><span style=font-size:14px><strong><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</span></strong></span></p>

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

133,343 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

133,343KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXTEXXJ6164346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-223A
  • Mileage 133,343 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

