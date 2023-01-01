$CALL+ tax & licensing
Chapman Motors Ltd.
888-309-8162
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
128,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9787450
- Stock #: 23-091A
- VIN: 2GNAXVEV9J6181360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
AWD
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
