Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

128,650 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Power Liftgate

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Power Liftgate

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

  1. 9787450
  2. 9787450
  3. 9787450
  4. 9787450
  5. 9787450
  6. 9787450
  7. 9787450
  8. 9787450
  9. 9787450
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
128,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9787450
  • Stock #: 23-091A
  • VIN: 2GNAXVEV9J6181360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Door Locks, Automatic Climate Control, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Spare Tire, 18" Aluminum Wheels, Front Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Teen Driver, Satellite Radio, Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Universal Home Remote, Tire Pressure Monitor, MyLink Radio W/ 8" Touch Screen, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, Wireless Charging, Heated Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, 110V AC Power Outlet, 1.5L 4cyl Turbo Engine, Heated Steering Wheel, Luggage Rack Side Rails, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

AWD
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 128,650 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Trave...
 158,591 KM
$26,298 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trave...
 150,605 KM
$18,798 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory