Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</strong></p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

129,779 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT

Watch This Vehicle
13486487

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

  1. 13486487
  2. 13486487
  3. 13486487
  4. 13486487
  5. 13486487
  6. 13486487
  7. 13486487
  8. 13486487
  9. 13486487
  10. 13486487
  11. 13486487
  12. 13486487
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,779KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCVKREC4JZ323035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,779 KM

Vehicle Description

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT for sale in Killarney, MB
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT 129,779 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Traverse RS Family-Ready Comfort & Tech: Leather Seats, Bose Audio & HD Surround Vision for sale in Killarney, MB
2021 Chevrolet Traverse RS Family-Ready Comfort & Tech: Leather Seats, Bose Audio & HD Surround Vision 189,830 KM $24,898 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Luxury: Heated & Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seats & Bose Audio for sale in Killarney, MB
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Luxury: Heated & Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seats & Bose Audio 127,242 KM $42,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500