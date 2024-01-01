2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Menu
Rear Vision Camera, 8 Colour Touchscreen, 6-Passenger Seating, Power Windows, Remote Locking Tailgate, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seat, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Climate Control, Power Outside Mirrors, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Trailer Brake Controller, Allison 6-Spd Auto Transmission, Tilt Steering, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Front Underbody Shield Package, 17 Aluminum Wheels, Tire Carrier Lock, Teen Driver, Single-Slot CD Player, Satellite Radio, OnStar, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Front Recovery Hooks, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Duramax Diesel 6.6L V8 Engine, H.D. Trailering Package, Spare Tire. Price Includes Dealer Fee. Price Excludes PST & GST. Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC1KVEY3JF277265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R-038A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Rear Vision Camera, 8" Colour Touchscreen, 6-Passenger Seating, Power Windows, Remote Locking Tailgate, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seat, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Climate Control, Power Outside Mirrors, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Trailer Brake Controller, Allison 6-Spd Auto Transmission, Tilt Steering, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Front Underbody Shield Package, 17" Aluminum Wheels, Tire Carrier Lock, Teen Driver, Single-Slot CD Player, Satellite Radio, OnStar, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Front Recovery Hooks, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Duramax Diesel 6.6L V8 Engine, H.D. Trailering Package, Spare Tire.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Exterior

tinted windows

Safety

Dual Air Bags
Stability Control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Mechanical

Block Heater

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING

Additional Features

4x4
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

