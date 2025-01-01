Menu
Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bose Speaker System, Power Windows, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, Cargo Net, 3rd Row Power Fold Flat Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Power Door Locks, Body Side Mouldings, Remote Vehicle Start, Black Assist Steps, Rear Window Defogger, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Automatic Climate Control, Auto-Dimming ISRV Mirror, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Spare Tire, 22 6-Spoke Chrome Multi-Feature Design Aluminum Wheels, Tire Carrier Lock, Front Fog Lamps, HID Headlamps, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Teen Driver, Single-Slot CD Player, SiriusXM Radio, Front & Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Universal Home Remote, Head-Up Display, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Tungsten Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Power Adjustable Pedals, Engine Block Heater, Wireless Charging, Heated 2nd Row Seats, 110V AC Power Outlet, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Ecotec3 5.3L V8 Engine, 6-Spd Automatic Transmission, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Moulded Splash Guards, OnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment, Trailering Package, Magnetic Ride Control. Price Includes Dealer Fee. Price Excludes PST & GST. Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

124,412 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

Premier Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bose Speaker System

13142122

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

Premier Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bose Speaker System

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,412KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNSKCKC5JR172685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bose Speaker System, Power Windows, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, Cargo Net, 3rd Row Power Fold Flat Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Power Door Locks, Body Side Mouldings, Remote Vehicle Start, Black Assist Steps, Rear Window Defogger, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Automatic Climate Control, Auto-Dimming ISRV Mirror, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Spare Tire, 22" 6-Spoke Chrome Multi-Feature Design Aluminum Wheels, Tire Carrier Lock, Front Fog Lamps, HID Headlamps, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Teen Driver, Single-Slot CD Player, SiriusXM Radio, Front & Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Universal Home Remote, Head-Up Display, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Tungsten Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Power Adjustable Pedals, Engine Block Heater, Wireless Charging, Heated 2nd Row Seats, 110V AC Power Outlet, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Ecotec3 5.3L V8 Engine, 6-Spd Automatic Transmission, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Moulded Splash Guards, OnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment, Trailering Package, Magnetic Ride Control.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING
Ventilated Seats

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe