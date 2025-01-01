Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size:14px><strong><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</span></strong></span></p>

2018 Ford F-150

137,901 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle
12107200

2018 Ford F-150

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,901KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E59JKE53764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,901 KM

Vehicle Description

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

Used 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT Rear Vision Camera, Bose Speaker System, Remote Start for sale in Killarney, MB
2019 Chevrolet Trax LT Rear Vision Camera, Bose Speaker System, Remote Start 52,928 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT Winter Tires & Rims, Remote Start, Heated Seats for sale in Killarney, MB
2016 Ford F-150 XLT Winter Tires & Rims, Remote Start, Heated Seats 195,262 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Buick Envision Preferred Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HD Rear Vision Camera for sale in Killarney, MB
2023 Buick Envision Preferred Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HD Rear Vision Camera 41,657 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150