$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
143,198KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GTU2NEJ3JG246239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 24-126B
- Mileage 143,198 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.
2021 GMC Canyon Denali Remote Start, Heated Front Seats, HD Rear Vision Camera 75,019 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Progressiv Heated/Ventilated Seats, Navigation, Surround Vision Back-Up Camera 116,128 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Buick Enclave Premium Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, HD Surround Vision, Bose Speaker System 46,610 KM $51,298 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Chapman Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
Call Dealer
888-309-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Chapman Motors Ltd.
888-309-8162
2018 GMC Sierra 1500