2018 GMC Sierra 1500

143,198 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,198KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEJ3JG246239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-126B
  • Mileage 143,198 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Buy From Home Available

