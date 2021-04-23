Menu
2018 GMC Terrain

47,878 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

47,878KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7019915
  • Stock #: 21-050A
  • VIN: 3GKALTEV5JL172079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,878 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, 8-way Power Driver Seat, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Automatic Climate Control, 110V AC Power Outlet, 1.5L DOHC I4 Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, 17" Aluminum Wheels, HID Headlamps, Teen Driver, Satellite Radio, OnStar, Tire Pressure Monitor, Luggage Rack Side Rails, AWD, GMC Infotainment W/Navigation, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, AM/FM Radio, Bluetooth, OnStar 4G LTE WI-FI Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
Roof Rails
AWD
Navigation System
ON-STAR
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

