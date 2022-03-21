$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
Sle Diesel
145,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8819222
- Stock #: N-032A
- VIN: 3GKALUEUXJL280131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 145,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
