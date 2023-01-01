Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

42,295 KM

Details Description Features

$23,798

+ tax & licensing
Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

GT GL SE Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Vision Camera

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL SE Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Vision Camera

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

42,295KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10510569
  • Stock #: P-042A
  • VIN: KMHH35LE0JU064799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,295 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Vision Camera, Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist, Keyless Entry, USB Port, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay, Android Auto Capable, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Traction Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, 12V 180W Power Outlets, Drive Mode, AM/FM Radio, Color Touchscreen Display, 2.0L 4cyl Engine, 6-Spd Automatic Transmission W/ SHIFTRONIC Manual Mode, FWD, 120 Amp Alternator, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers, Front Anti-Roll Bar, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Stainless Steel Exhaust, Strut Front Suspension w/ Coil Springs, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, 6-Way Manual Seat Adjusters, 60/40 Folding Bench Rear Seats, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Cruise Control W/ Steering Wheel Controls, Manual Air Conditioning, Full Floor Console W/ Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console W/ Storage, Rigid Cargo Cover, Outside Temp Gauge, Air Filtration, 17" Aluminum Wheels, Steel Spare Wheel, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/ Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/ Delay-Off.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

