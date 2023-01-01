$23,798+ tax & licensing
$23,798
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GT GL SE Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Vision Camera
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
42,295KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10510569
- Stock #: P-042A
- VIN: KMHH35LE0JU064799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,295 KM
Vehicle Description
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Dual Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0