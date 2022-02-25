Menu
2018 Toyota Avalon

70,096 KM

Details Description Features

$33,298

+ tax & licensing
Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Limited Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera

Location

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

$33,298

+ taxes & licensing

70,096KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8337933
  • Stock #: 22-041A
  • VIN: 4T1BK1EB9JU265847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,096 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera, JBL Audio System, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, AM/FM Radio, Power Seats, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, 5-Passenger Seating, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Engine Block Heater, 3.5L V6 Engine, Sport, Eco, and Normal Modes, Front-Wheel Driver, Has Pressurized Shock Absorbers, Front & Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, 4 Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Side Impact Beams, Collision Mitigation-Front, Low Pressure Tire Warning, Rear Child
Safety Locks, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power Cargo Access, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Outside Temp Gauge, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Engine Immobilizer, Air Filtration, Steel Spare Wheel, Light Tinted Glass, LED Brakelights, Automatic Highbeam Headlamps.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Heated Mirrors
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Sunroof
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

