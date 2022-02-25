$33,298+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Avalon
Limited Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera
70,096KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8337933
- Stock #: 22-041A
- VIN: 4T1BK1EB9JU265847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,096 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety Locks, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power Cargo Access, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Outside Temp Gauge, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Engine Immobilizer, Air Filtration, Steel Spare Wheel, Light Tinted Glass, LED Brakelights, Automatic Highbeam Headlamps.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Heated Mirrors
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Sunroof
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
