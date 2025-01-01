2019 Buick Enclave

Menu
Navigation, Heated Seats, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, 7-Passenger Seating W/2nd Row Bucket Seats, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Remote Vehicle Start, Dual Panel Moonroof W/Sliding Front and Fixed Rear Glass, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, AWD, Quicksilver Metallic Exterior, Dark Galvanized Interior, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 20 Aluminum Wheels, LED Headlamps, Teen Driver Satellite Radio, Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Universal Home Remote, Trailering Package, Buick Infotainment System, Engine Block Heater, 120V AC Power Outlet, Bluetooth, 3.6L V6 Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment, Compact Spare Tire. Price Includes Dealer Fee. Price Excludes PST & GST. Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

68,864 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Essence Navigation, Heated Seats, Hands-Free Power Liftgate

12476080

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

Used
68,864KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAEVAKW6KJ220014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,864 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated Seats, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, 7-Passenger Seating W/2nd Row Bucket Seats, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Remote Vehicle Start, Dual Panel Moonroof W/Sliding Front and Fixed Rear Glass, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, AWD, Quicksilver Metallic Exterior, Dark Galvanized Interior, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 20" Aluminum Wheels, LED Headlamps, Teen Driver Satellite Radio, Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Universal Home Remote, Trailering Package, Buick Infotainment System, Engine Block Heater, 120V AC Power Outlet, Bluetooth, 3.6L V6 Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment, Compact Spare Tire.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

tinted windows

Comfort

rear air

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

AWD
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

