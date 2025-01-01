$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Buick Enclave
Essence Navigation, Heated Seats, Hands-Free Power Liftgate
2019 Buick Enclave
Essence Navigation, Heated Seats, Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,864KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAEVAKW6KJ220014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,864 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heated Seats, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, 7-Passenger Seating W/2nd Row Bucket Seats, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Remote Vehicle Start, Dual Panel Moonroof W/Sliding Front and Fixed Rear Glass, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, AWD, Quicksilver Metallic Exterior, Dark Galvanized Interior, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 20" Aluminum Wheels, LED Headlamps, Teen Driver Satellite Radio, Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Universal Home Remote, Trailering Package, Buick Infotainment System, Engine Block Heater, 120V AC Power Outlet, Bluetooth, 3.6L V6 Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment, Compact Spare Tire.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING
Convenience
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Exterior
tinted windows
Comfort
rear air
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
AWD
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.
2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS Rally Sport Package, Head-Up Display, Convertible Top Tonneau Cover 86,028 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Rear Vision Camera 57,460 KM $43,500 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Heated Seats, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, New Tires 85,931 KM $47,798 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Chapman Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
Call Dealer
888-309-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Chapman Motors Ltd.
888-309-8162
2019 Buick Enclave