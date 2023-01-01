Menu
2019 Buick Enclave

101,680 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Essence

Location

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9976526
  • Stock #: P-019A
  • VIN: 5GAEVAKW5KJ155768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 101,680 KM

Vehicle Description

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

