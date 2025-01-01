Menu
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

105,808 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,808KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCGTCEN1K1346129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 105,808 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

