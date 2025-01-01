$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,848KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXUEV0K6273100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,848 KM
Vehicle Description
HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Door Locks, Remote Vehicle Start, Automatic Climate Control, 1.5L 4cyl Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Spare Tire, 17" Aluminum Wheels, HID Headlamps, Teen Driver, SiriusXM Radio, Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Universal Home Remote, Tire Pressure Monitor, Front Grille Cover, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Chevy Infotainment System with 7" Colour Touch Screen, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment, Driver Convenience Package.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Exterior
tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
AWD
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Rear Vison Camera, Heated Front Seats, Navigation 186,237 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Vision Camera 166,184 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1LZ Heated/Cooled Front Seats, Navigation, Bose Speaker System 145,027 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Chapman Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
Call Dealer
888-309-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Chapman Motors Ltd.
888-309-8162
2019 Chevrolet Equinox