HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Door Locks, Remote Vehicle Start, Automatic Climate Control, 1.5L 4cyl Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Spare Tire, 17 Aluminum Wheels, HID Headlamps, Teen Driver, SiriusXM Radio, Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Universal Home Remote, Tire Pressure Monitor, Front Grille Cover, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Chevy Infotainment System with 7 Colour Touch Screen, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment, Driver Convenience Package. Price Includes Dealer Fee. Price Excludes PST & GST. Financing Options Available, Call For More Details. <p><span style=font-size:14px><strong><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</span></strong></span></p>

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

123,848 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate

12813733

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,848KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXUEV0K6273100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,848 KM

Vehicle Description

HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Door Locks, Remote Vehicle Start, Automatic Climate Control, 1.5L 4cyl Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Spare Tire, 17" Aluminum Wheels, HID Headlamps, Teen Driver, SiriusXM Radio, Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Universal Home Remote, Tire Pressure Monitor, Front Grille Cover, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Chevy Infotainment System with 7" Colour Touch Screen, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment, Driver Convenience Package.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

AWD
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

