2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT Navigation, Sunroof, Power Liftgate

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT Navigation, Sunroof, Power Liftgate

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,439KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4967343
  Stock #: K-051A
  VIN: 2GNAXVEX7K6290693
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Remote Start, Power Sunroof, Automatic Climate Control, Navigation, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Trailering Equipment, 18" Wheels, HID Headlamps, Power Liftgate, Teen Driver, Satellite Radio, Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Universal Home Remote, Tire Pressure Monitor, HD Rear View Camera, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Starter
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Satellite Radio
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • ON-STAR
  • 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

