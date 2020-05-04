2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Dual Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Starter

Intermittent Wipers

Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

Satellite Radio Additional Features AWD

Navigation System

ON-STAR

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.