Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Impala

1LT Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Spoiler

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Impala

1LT Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Spoiler

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

  1. 4967346
  2. 4967346
  3. 4967346
  4. 4967346
  5. 4967346
  6. 4967346
  7. 4967346
  8. 4967346
  9. 4967346
  10. 4967346
  11. 4967346
  12. 4967346
  13. 4967346
  14. 4967346
  15. 4967346
  16. 4967346
  17. 4967346
  18. 4967346
  19. 4967346
  20. 4967346
  21. 4967346
  22. 4967346
  23. 4967346
  24. 4967346
  25. 4967346
  26. 4967346
  27. 4967346
  28. 4967346
  29. 4967346
Contact Seller

$25,598

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,454KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4967346
  • Stock #: L-021A
  • VIN: 2G11Z5S33K9137210
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Spoiler, Dual Power Seats, Push Button Start, Remote Start, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, 18" Wheels, Satellite Radio, OnStar, Universal Home Remote, Tire Pressure Monitor.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Starter
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Satellite Radio
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
Additional Features
  • ON-STAR
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 82,962 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 92,858 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler Town &...
 149,562 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Send A Message