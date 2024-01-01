Menu
<p><span style=font-size:14px><strong><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</span></strong></span></p>

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

132,970 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
LT

LT

12045436

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,970KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUYDED4KZ264298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 132,970 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500