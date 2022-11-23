Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

40,954 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Traverse

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

  1. 9349618
  2. 9349618
  3. 9349618
  4. 9349618
  5. 9349618
  6. 9349618
  7. 9349618
  8. 9349618
  9. 9349618
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,954KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9349618
  • Stock #: N-062A
  • VIN: 1GNEVGKWXKJ142099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # N-062A
  • Mileage 40,954 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

2019 Chevrolet Trave...
 40,954 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 49,323 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 112,659 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory