2019 GMC Acadia

89,064 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

SLT-1 Power Liftgate, Navigation, Heated Front Seats

SLT-1 Power Liftgate, Navigation, Heated Front Seats

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,064KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9646858
  • Stock #: 23-059A
  • VIN: 1GKKNVLS2KZ161599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Liftgate, Navigation, Heated Front Seats, 7 Passenger Seating, Power Front Passenger Seat, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Remote Start, Skyscape Dual Panel Sunroof, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, AWD, GMC Infotainment System, Engine Block Heater, 20" Aluminum Wheels, Front Fog Lamps, Teen Driver, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Rear Park Assist, OnStar, Universal Home Remote, Bose Speaker System, Trailering Package, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Canadian Base Equipment, 120V AC Power Outlet, 3.6L V6 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Compact Spare Tire.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Sunroof
tinted windows
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
AWD
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

