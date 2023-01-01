$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Chapman Motors Ltd.
2019 GMC Acadia
2019 GMC Acadia
SLT-1 Power Liftgate, Navigation, Heated Front Seats
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
89,064KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9646858
- Stock #: 23-059A
- VIN: 1GKKNVLS2KZ161599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,064 KM
Vehicle Description
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Sunroof
tinted windows
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
AWD
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0